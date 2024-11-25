Menu

Consumer

United Airlines expands presence at Edmonton’s airport, will offer direct flights to Houston

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 11:42 am
1 min read
A United Airlines plane taxis at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, in Chicago, Friday, July 19, 2024. View image in full screen
A United Airlines plane taxis at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, in Chicago, Friday, July 19, 2024. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
A U.S.-based airline is growing its presence at Edmonton International Airport and will start offering people in Alberta’s capital non-stop flights to two more major American cities beginning next year.

In a news release issued Friday, EIA announced it has partnered with United Airlines to offer non-stop flights to Houston and Chicago in May.

The airport said the Houston route will see “four times weekly summer service and daily winter service” and “summer seasonal non-stop service” to Chicago will be offered three times weekly.

“More flights to more places is our vision at YEG, and we’re fortunate to work with airline partners that share this vision,” EIA president and CEO Myron Keehn said. “United Airlines is making it easier than ever to explore, connect and experience the world.”

According to EIA, Houston is one of United Airlines’ hubs and offers improved access to destinations in Central America and South America.

“With these new routes, we are excited to build on our partnership with Air Canada and offer customers even more choices across the transborder network,” said Mark Weithofer, the managing director of United Airlines’ domestic network.

Earlier this month EIA announced two new routes from the airport being offered by WestJet for 2025. WestJet will offer five flights a week going from Edmonton to Salt Lake City between May 15 and Oct. 24, and three times a week a flight from that airline will go from Alberta’s capital to Chicago between June 4 and Oct. 22.

