WestJet announces summer schedule, Edmonton to see 23% seat capacity increase

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 4:51 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: WestJet is expanding its summer schedule. Jasmine King tells us how Edmontonians will benefit.
WestJet announced its 2025 summer schedule on Monday and the airline’s planes will have a significantly increased presence at Edmonton International Airport compared to last summer.

In terms of the airline’s total seat capacity, WestJet says Edmonton will see a 23-per cent increase.

The company announced two new routes from EIA for 2025. There will be five flights a week going from Edmonton to Salt Lake City between May 15 and Oct. 24, and three times a week a flight will head from Alberta’s capital to Chicago.

Edmonton’s is not the only airport in Canada that will see its total seat capacity increase in the summer of 2025. Nine other airports will see increased WestJet traffic: Ottawa (36 per cent), Montreal (31 per cent), Regina (23 per cent), Winnipeg (19 per cent), Saskatoon (19 per cent), Victoria (18 per cent), Kelowna (15 per cent), Vancouver (12 per cent) and Calgary (11 per cent).

“WestJet’s expanded summer schedule reflects our continued commitment to connecting Canadians by increasing our domestic and international capacity,” John Weatherill, WestJet Group’s executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, said in a news release.

“In Canada alone we are growing capacity by 12 per cent, operating to 41 airports with over 3,000 weekly departures.”

