Calgary Police investigating if Bitcoin threats and suspicious fires are related

Calgary arson investigators are asking for the public’s help investigating a suspicious fire on Tuesday, (Nov. 19, 2024) in the neighbourhood of Hillhurst.

The Calgary Fire Department says it got a call just after 3:00 a.m. to reports of a fire at a home in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue N.W..

When crews arrived on hand, they were able to quickly extinguish the fire that caused minor damage to the home. Officials say there were no injuries.

However, arson investigators determined the fire appeared to have been intentionally set.

Several nearby residents also came forward to report they had received threatening letters, left on the front steps of their homes asking for Bitcoin transfers.

Arson investigators are now trying to determine if the fire and the threatening letters were related.

Calgary Police are making an appeal to residents of Hillhurst, Houndsfield Heights/Briar Hill and West Hillhurst who may have CCTV footage that could help identify the person responsible or any suspicious vehicles that have been seen in the area on Tuesday morning (Nov. 19, 2024) between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

1:10 2 suspected Bitcoin extortion arsons being investigated in Edmonton

Investigators are also trying to determine if similar reports of arson and extortion notes left on the front steps of several homes in Edmonton in September and October of 2024 are also related.

Edmonton Police say the notes, demanding payments of Bitcoin were discovered on the front steps of homes in the Holyrood and Cloverdale neighbourhoods and two fires, one in a vehicle, and one at a nearby home were deliberately set.

View image in full screen Calgary arson investigators are trying to determine if a suspicious fire in the neighbourhood of Hillhurst is related to two similar fires in Edmonton earlier this fall.

Anyone with information about the suspicious fire is asked to contact Calgary Police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the app P3 Tips.

-With files from Global News’ Karen Bartko