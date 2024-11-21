Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary Police investigating if Bitcoin threats and suspicious fires are related

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 1:44 pm
2 min read
Calgary arson investigators are trying to determine if there is a link between a fire in the neighbourhood of Hillhurst and letters left on the steps of nearby homes asking for deposits of Bitcoin. View image in full screen
Calgary arson investigators are trying to determine if there is a link between a fire in the neighbourhood of Hillhurst and letters left on the steps of nearby homes asking for deposits of Bitcoin. Supplied to Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary arson investigators are asking for the public’s help investigating a suspicious fire on Tuesday, (Nov. 19, 2024) in the neighbourhood of Hillhurst.

The Calgary Fire Department says it got a call just after 3:00 a.m. to reports of a fire at a home in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue N.W..

When crews arrived on hand, they were able to quickly extinguish the fire that caused minor damage to the home.  Officials say there were no injuries.

However, arson investigators determined the fire appeared to have been intentionally set.

Several nearby residents also came forward to report they had received threatening letters, left on the front steps of their homes asking for Bitcoin transfers.

Arson investigators are now trying to determine if the fire and the threatening letters were related.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary Police are making an appeal to residents of Hillhurst, Houndsfield Heights/Briar Hill and West Hillhurst who may have CCTV footage that could help identify the person responsible or any suspicious vehicles that have been seen in the area on Tuesday morning (Nov. 19, 2024) between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Click to play video: '2 suspected Bitcoin extortion arsons being investigated in Edmonton'
2 suspected Bitcoin extortion arsons being investigated in Edmonton

Investigators are also trying to determine if similar reports of arson and extortion notes left on the front steps of several homes in Edmonton in September and October of 2024 are also related.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Edmonton Police say the notes, demanding payments of Bitcoin were discovered on the front steps of homes in the Holyrood and Cloverdale neighbourhoods and two fires, one in a vehicle, and one at a nearby home were deliberately set.

Calgary arson investigators are trying to determine if a suspicious fire in Hillhurst is related to two similar fires in Edmonton earlier this fall. View image in full screen
Calgary arson investigators are trying to determine if a suspicious fire in the neighbourhood of Hillhurst is related to two similar fires in Edmonton earlier this fall.

Anyone with information about the suspicious fire is asked to contact Calgary Police at 403-266-1234.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the app P3 Tips.

-With files from Global News’ Karen Bartko

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices