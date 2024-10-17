2 suspected Bitcoin extortion arsons being investigated in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Two fires in recent weeks in two different south-central Edmonton neighbourhoods are being investigated by police as instances of arson in which extortion notes were left at or near the scene.

The first fire happened on Monday, Sept. 23, when just after 5 a.m. police received a report of a vehicle at a home being set on fire in the Holyrood neighbourhood, near 77th Street and 95th Avenue.

Police found a handwritten note on the property’s doorstep demanding a Bitcoin money transfer, and an investigation was launched. No injuries were reported in that fire.

The second fire happened overnight this past Sunday in the Cloverdale neighbourhood.

Police said a house near 95th Street and 97th Avenue was deliberately set on fire around 3:30 a.m. The four people who lived in the home were able to escape without injury.

Police determined that fire was arson. Notes with similar handwriting to September’s fire were found at neighbouring homes.

“We are devastated by what has happened in our community and to our neighbours! It has left us all shaken,” said a statement Thursday from the Cloverdale Community League.

“We have spoken to the detectives investigating the case and are respecting the space of their active investigation, we therefore would decline to comment on the incident.”

Police are asking residents in the Holyrood and Cloverdale areas to come forward with any information related to suspicious activity or door camera footage that was taken around the times of these arsons.

“At this time, it is unknown if these two incidents are directly related,” said Det. Sean Thorimbert with the EPS southwest investigative response team.

“We are hopeful that members of these impacted communities will be able to provide information that will assist with our efforts to identify anyone who might be responsible for these fires.

“While our investigations remain ongoing, we encourage residents to stay vigilant and mindful of unusual activity in their neighbourhoods.”

Anyone with information on the suspicious fires is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

— More to come…