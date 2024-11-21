Mom of baby who died after being found by Toronto police facing charge

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a missing four-month-old infant who died after being found by Toronto police Wednesday has been arrested and charged.

At 11:24 a.m. on Nov. 20, officers were called to the area of Marlee and Roselawn avenues, near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road, for reports of a missing baby.

Shortly after arriving at an apartment building, the infant was found by police; the baby was taken to hospital by Toronto paramedics, which described the infant’s injuries as critical and life-threatening. Police said in a post on X on Wednesday afternoon the baby died in hospital.

They did not reveal the infant’s gender, nor the circumstances around the death — only describing it as a “suspicious incident.”

On Thursday, police said it was the baby’s father who called police to report his child as missing. When officers arrived on scene and found the baby, they tried to perform life-saving measures before the baby was taken to hospital.

View image in full screen Toronto police pictured outside of an apartment building near Roselawn and Marlee avenues on Nov. 20, 2024. Ben Maher/Global News

The infant’s mother, a 30-year-old Toronto woman, was arrested and charged with failure to provide the necessities of life.

She was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police noted while the homicide squad is not investigating, it is monitoring the probe.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.