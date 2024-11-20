Missing infant dies in hospital after being found by Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

An infant has died after being found by Toronto police Wednesday in what investigators are calling a “suspicious incident.”

At 11:24 a.m., police said officers were investigating reports of a missing infant around Marlee and Roselawn avenues, near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road, in North York.

The infant was found by police, and they were taken to hospital by Toronto paramedics, which described the infant’s injuries as critical and life-threatening.

In an update, police said in a post on X on Wednesday afternoon the infant died in hospital.

They did not reveal the infant’s gender or age, nor the circumstances around the death — only describing it as a “suspicious incident.”

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.