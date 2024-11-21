Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Sea Bears captain Chad Posthumus dies after surgery complications, team says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 8:41 am
1 min read
Chad Posthumus speaks with the media following the end of the Sea Bears' 2024 season. View image in full screen
Chad Posthumus speaks with the media following the end of the Sea Bears' 2024 season. Global News
Winnipeg Sea Bears captain Chad Posthumus has died, the team announced Thursday morning.

The Winnipeg native was in intensive care due to surgical complications after suffering a brain aneurysm during a training session earlier this month.

In a statement on social media, the basketball club said it was “deeply saddened” to announce the death of Posthumus — its first-ever draft pick.

“Chad fought hard but was unable to recover,” the statement said. “Chad was and will always remain the face of our team.”

Posthumus’s Canadian Elite Basketball League career also saw him suit up for teams based in Saskatchewan, Ottawa and Edmonton. He has also played for teams in Argentina and Japan.

The graduate of Winnipeg’s River East Collegiate was only 33.

Story continues below advertisement

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, people consider giving a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Details for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

