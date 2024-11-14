Sea Bears’ Posthumus in intensive care following brain surgery, team says

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Sea Bears say a star player’s health condition has worsened in hospital.

Chad Posthumus, 33, was admitted to hospital on the weekend after suffering a brain aneurysm during a training session on Saturday.

In a social media post Thursday, the Sea Bears said Posthumus underwent a long, complex surgery to repair the aneurysm, but due to complications during the procedure, his condition was changed to critical and he was moved to the intensive care unit.

Posthumus, a Winnipeg native who was the Sea Bears’ first-ever signing and first captain, has played the last two seasons for the club. His career in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) has also seen him suit up for teams based in Saskatchewan, Ottawa and Edmonton. He has also played for teams in Argentina and Japan.

