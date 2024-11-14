Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Sea Bears’ Posthumus in intensive care following brain surgery, team says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 3:47 pm
1 min read
Chad Posthumus. View image in full screen
Chad Posthumus. Canada Basketball / basketball.ca
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Sea Bears say a star player’s health condition has worsened in hospital.

Chad Posthumus, 33, was admitted to hospital on the weekend after suffering a brain aneurysm during a training session on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/wpgseabears/status/1857086010942709817

In a social media post Thursday, the Sea Bears said Posthumus underwent a long, complex surgery to repair the aneurysm, but due to complications during the procedure, his condition was changed to critical and he was moved to the intensive care unit.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Posthumus, a Winnipeg native who was the Sea Bears’ first-ever signing and first captain, has played the last two seasons for the club. His career in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) has also seen him suit up for teams based in Saskatchewan, Ottawa and Edmonton. He has also played for teams in Argentina and Japan.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Sea Bears, Buckets and Borders revamp downtown basketball court'
Winnipeg Sea Bears, Buckets and Borders revamp downtown basketball court
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices