Winnipeg Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus suffers brain aneurysm

Winnipeg Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus has been admitted to hospital after having a medical episode.
According to the team, the Winnipeg product suffered a brain aneurysm during a training session on Saturday.
In a social media post, the Sea Bears said the 33-year-old was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, but will require further medical care.
Get breaking National news
Posthumus was the Sea Bears’ first-ever player and their first team captain. He played the last two seasons for the club.
The ‘Beast from River East’ has suited up for five different CEBL teams in his five seasons in the league. The six-foot-11 big man has also played for the Saskatchewan Rattlers, Ottawa BlackJacks, Edmonton Stingers and Hamilton Honey Badgers.
Comments