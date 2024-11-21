‘Choked and punched’: 4 teens charged in violent Ontario carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

Four teens aged 13 to 17 are facing criminal charges after what police are calling a violent carjacking in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday.

Peel Regional Police say one of the suspects lured a male victim to meet them in a parking lot near Goreway Drive and Queen Street East.

Police allege that two others attacked the victim from behind, and he was choked and punched multiple times until he became unconscious.

They say that when the victim regained consciousness, he found his phone, wallet and vehicle had been stolen, and he was brought to a hospital for treatment related to the attack.

Police say they made a “high-risk vehicle stop” near Kennedy Road and Twistleton Street in Caledon, Ont., after the suspects travelled in the stolen car and picked up a fourth suspect on their way.

Police say they recovered the victim’s property and all four suspects were held pending bail hearings at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

A 13-year-old girl from Kitchener, Ont., is facing a possession of stolen property charge, and a 14-year-old girl from London, Ont., has been charged with robbery and possession of stolen property.

Two boys from Brampton, aged 16 and 17, are facing charges of robbery, wearing a disguise with intent and possession of stolen property.

The youths cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say one of the youths was wanted on an outstanding warrant and another was out on a form of judicial release.

They say they are still investigating and they expect more charges will be laid in the case.