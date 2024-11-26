Feeling sick? How to choose between visiting an ER, pharmacist or doctor

Send this page to someone via email

With cold and flu season in full swing, many Canadians may be left wondering if their relentless cough, throbbing headache or high fever calls for a trip to the walk-in clinic — or if it’s time to seek help in the emergency room.

With respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and pneumonia on the rise, Canadians have several options for seeking care.

These include visiting a neighbourhood walk-in clinic, consulting a family doctor, speaking with a local pharmacist or heading to the emergency room.

Of course, the type of visit depends on the severity of the sickness, explained Dr. Kathleen Ross, a family physician and former president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA).

“There are a number of respiratory viruses that circulate around this time of year, and we hear the most of COVID and influenza. But whooping cough is in the community for sure. RSV is starting to raise its head as well. But there are many, many viruses that cause these illnesses,” she said.

Before deciding where to seek care, it’s important to remember that prevention is the first line of defence this flu season, said Sadaf Faisal, an Ontario pharmacist and director of professional affairs at the Canadian Pharmacy Association.

“The best way to manage cold and flu symptoms this season is by preventing illness altogether,” she said, adding that this includes staying up to date with vaccines (COVID-19, influenza, RSV), practising good hand hygiene and wearing a mask when necessary.

But if you’re already feeling that tingly throat, itchy nose or a fever starting to set in, here’s where to turn to for care.

When to go the emergency room?

While the emergency room might seem like the best choice for seeking help, Ross explained that hospitals are especially busy and overcrowded during the holidays.

This makes it a good idea to consider other options, she said. This not only spares you from long wait times but also ensures that emergency services remain available for those who truly need them.

The emergency department is the right choice for major accidents or potentially life-threatening symptoms, Ross said.

She simplifies these into the “ABCs”:

A : Acute, severe pain, such as chest or abdominal pain, including chest pressure or sudden weakness and tingling on one side of the body.

: Acute, severe pain, such as chest or abdominal pain, including chest pressure or sudden weakness and tingling on one side of the body. B : Breathing difficulties, like trouble catching your breath.

: Breathing difficulties, like trouble catching your breath. C: Changes to consciousness, such as confusion or loss of alertness.

Other emergencies include heavy bleeding or broken bones, which also require immediate attention.

However, Ross added, these guidelines are different for children, who often require more immediate medical attention than adults.

Breathing difficulties in children might not always appear as obvious as they do in adults. Symptoms like pale or bluish skin, blue lips or wheezing should prompt urgent care, she said.

Any infant under three months old with a fever, severe vomiting or diarrhea should also head to the emergency room.

“And certainly if a fever lasts more than five days. We have to remember that kids can dehydrate very, very quickly. So watch for that dry mouth or lack of urine for more than that 12 hours. And then when they are vomiting, if you’re not able to get a child to keep fluid in or alternatively, you’re having diarrhea that has a large amount of blood in it, that can signal the need for more urgent care,” she said.

Finally, Ross noted that both children and adults should be monitored for fevers accompanied by blisters or bruises that don’t fade or blanch when pressed, as these may indicate a rapidly progressing infection that demands emergency room care.

When to see your family doctor?

Family physicians and primary care clinics are an excellent resource for Canadians seeking care when they’re unwell, so (if you have one) it’s important to contact them first, Ross emphasized.

If you’re worried about not being able to see your doctor immediately, she noted that most clinics provide triage for same-day appointments, so if you need care within 12 to 48 hours, many will be able to accommodate you.

“We need to be encouraging people to reach out (to their doctor) when they’re sick first. We have 6.5 million Canadians without access to that foundational level of care at the moment in Canada. So we do want to try and leave those alternative sites for folks who don’t have a primary care provider they can contact,” Ross said.

However, Ross added, that if your primary care provider advises you to visit an urgent care clinic, walk-in clinic or even the emergency room due to concerning symptoms, it’s crucial to follow their guidance.

When to head to urgent care or walk in?

A common challenge for many Canadians is: what if they don’t have a family doctor?

According to the CMA, more than one in five Canadians — approximately 6.5 million people — don’t have a regular family doctor or nurse practitioner.

Even for those who are fortunate enough to have one, accessing care can still be a struggle. An August survey from the CMA revealed that 29 per cent of respondents found it difficult to secure an appointment with their doctor.

If this is the case, Ross and Faisal recommend heading to a walk-in clinic or urgent care to seek help.

For mild to moderate illnesses like sore throats, ear infections, minor rashes, coughs, colds or flu-like symptoms, a walk-in clinic is a convenient option. These clinics can also provide general medical advice, prescriptions and basic diagnostic services.

Urgent care centres are equipped to handle more serious, non-life-threatening conditions. They offer advanced diagnostic tools and can treat issues like broken bones, moderate to severe injuries, infections or illnesses requiring immediate attention.

It’s also important to remember that if you have a family doctor and choose to go to a walk-in clinic, depending on where you live in Canada, your family physician may be financially penalized for not seeing you in their practice.

What about seeing a pharmacist?

If your symptoms are mild and you’re looking for advice or over-the-counter remedies, your local pharmacist can be a great resource.

“Whether it’s a sore throat, nasal congestion, fever or cough, your pharmacist can assess your symptoms. They can recommend therapies, they can advise you on symptom management, and they can let you know when to seek medical care,” Faisal said.

And depending on the province or territory, pharmacists can also prescribe treatment for things like allergic rhinitis, pink eye or urinary tract infection.

When to stay home?

Sometimes, the best option is to rest and recover at home, especially if your symptoms are mild and you’re able to manage them on your own with plenty of rest and liquids, Ross said.

“Coughs and sniffles and other symptoms can linger for several weeks following many common colds and flu,” she said. “So if your symptoms are mild and just lingering, chances are that you just need time to rest and recover at home.”

If you are unsure, across Canada there are non-urgent helplines where you can get advice on symptoms and whether to seek help.