Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia election: A look at efforts to get young people to vote

By Jake Webb Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 11:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Courting the youth vote in the Nova Scotia election'
Courting the youth vote in the Nova Scotia election
Voter turnout has trended downwards for years, but the youngest voters have the worst voter participation. In the last Nova Scotia election, only five per cent of voters were in the 18-to-24 age group. Jake Webb reports on how some groups are trying to get young people involved.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Voter turnout has been on the decline for years, and the lowest participation rates are among the youngest voters.

During the last provincial election in 2021, only five per cent of Nova Scotia voters were in the 18-to-24 age group.

Student groups are aiming to change that.

“We’re hosting MLA and candidate debates across the province and ensuring that there’s also some competitions, incentives, and ensuring that students are pledging so that by the time election day does roll around, they’ll have everything that they need to get to the ballots,” said G Saleski, the executive director of Students Nova Scotia, a not-for-profit advocacy group representing post-secondary students in the province.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Students Nova Scotia is taking part in the Get Out the Vote campaign, which provides in-person voter information sessions. As well, there will be polling stations on university campuses across Nova Scotia.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Students are the next government. Students are the next workforce. We’re already a part of it. We’re already contributing,” Saleski said.

“And it’s important that the issues that we’re facing are going to be reflected in whatever the next government looks like.”

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices