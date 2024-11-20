Nova Scotia election: A look at efforts to get young people to vote

Send this page to someone via email

Voter turnout has been on the decline for years, and the lowest participation rates are among the youngest voters.

During the last provincial election in 2021, only five per cent of Nova Scotia voters were in the 18-to-24 age group.

Student groups are aiming to change that.

“We’re hosting MLA and candidate debates across the province and ensuring that there’s also some competitions, incentives, and ensuring that students are pledging so that by the time election day does roll around, they’ll have everything that they need to get to the ballots,” said G Saleski, the executive director of Students Nova Scotia, a not-for-profit advocacy group representing post-secondary students in the province.

Students Nova Scotia is taking part in the Get Out the Vote campaign, which provides in-person voter information sessions. As well, there will be polling stations on university campuses across Nova Scotia.

“Students are the next government. Students are the next workforce. We’re already a part of it. We’re already contributing,” Saleski said.

“And it’s important that the issues that we’re facing are going to be reflected in whatever the next government looks like.”

