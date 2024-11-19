No parole for 18 years for man convicted of gruesome Okanagan double murder

The man convicted in the gruesome murder of two brothers from the South Okanagan has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years.
A jury convicted Wade Cudmore, 35, of second-degree murder in September for killing Erick and Carlo Fryer and dumping their bodies in a remote area near Naramata in May 2021.
At trial, jurors heard Cudmore used a hunting knife, a roofing hammer and a pump-action shotgun in the killings. Their bodies were later discovered by a hiker.
Despite his conviction, Cudmore continued to maintain his innocence during a sentencing hearing on Monday.
“I’m sorry for the Fryer brothers being murdered and for their family but my story hasn’t changed,” he said.
“I testified that I had nothing to do with the murders.”
Second-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison under the Criminal Code, with no chance of parole for between 10 and 25 years.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge in Vancouver accepted Crown’s submission, calling for the 18-year parole limitation. Cudmore’s defence had sought 12 years.
Cudmore’s co-accused in the killings, Anthony Graham, remains at large.
