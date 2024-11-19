No charges in fatal Halifax Transit bus collision that killed 24-year-old woman

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police say investigators have finished their investigation into a fatal collision between a transit bus and a pedestrian, and no charges will be laid.

In a Tuesday release, police said no summary offence ticket will be issued either.

Police were called to the scene at the corner of South Park Street and Spring Garden Road, in the city’s downtown, just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The pedestrian, a 24-year-old woman, was struck by a Halifax Transit bus that she was attempting to catch up to,” the release read.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe account later identified the victim as Satinder Kaur.

Her husband, who is being supported by the Maritime Sikh Society, wrote that his wife had been on her way to work at the time. The GoFundMe states Kaur was originally from India and had come to Canada to “carve out a life for herself” while also supporting her family.