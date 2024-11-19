Menu

Canada

No charges in fatal Halifax Transit bus collision that killed 24-year-old woman

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 19, 2024 12:25 pm
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police say investigators have finished their investigation into a fatal collision between a transit bus and a pedestrian, and no charges will be laid.
Halifax Regional Police say investigators have finished their investigation into a fatal collision between a transit bus and a pedestrian, and no charges will be laid. File/Global News
Halifax Regional Police say investigators have finished their investigation into a fatal collision between a transit bus and a pedestrian, and no charges will be laid.

In a Tuesday release, police said no summary offence ticket will be issued either.

Police were called to the scene at the corner of South Park Street and Spring Garden Road, in the city’s downtown, just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 31.

“The pedestrian, a 24-year-old woman, was struck by a Halifax Transit bus that she was attempting to catch up to,” the release read.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Now

A GoFundMe account later identified the victim as Satinder Kaur.

Her husband, who is being supported by the Maritime Sikh Society, wrote that his wife had been on her way to work at the time. The GoFundMe states Kaur was originally from India and had come to Canada to “carve out a life for herself” while also supporting her family.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

