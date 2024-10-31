Woman, 24, killed after being hit by Halifax Transit bus in downtown Halifax

A 24-year-old woman has died after being struck by a Halifax Transit bus during the Thursday morning rush hour in the city’s downtown.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the collision at around 6:50 a.m. on the corner of South Park Street and Spring Garden Road.
According to police, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and officers have cleared the scene.
The fatal pedestrian collision comes hours after another significant collision in that same location.
Officers were called to the 5800 block of Spring Garden Road just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after a cyclist collided with the open door of a parked vehicle.
The cyclist — a 23-year-old man — was taken to hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.
