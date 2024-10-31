Woman, 24, killed after being hit by Halifax Transit bus in downtown Halifax

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 24-year-old woman has died after being struck by a Halifax Transit bus during the Thursday morning rush hour in the city’s downtown.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the collision at around 6:50 a.m. on the corner of South Park Street and Spring Garden Road.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to police, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers have cleared the scene.

The fatal pedestrian collision comes hours after another significant collision in that same location.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Spring Garden Road just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after a cyclist collided with the open door of a parked vehicle.

The cyclist — a 23-year-old man — was taken to hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.