Northern Ontario First Nation says yes in referendum on possible nuclear waste site

A northern Ontario First Nation has decided it is willing to continue with the process to potentially become host to a deep geological repository for Canada’s nuclear waste, leaving just one more community to weigh in before a site is selected.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization plans to select a site this year where millions of bundles of used nuclear fuel will be placed in a network of underground rooms connected by cavernous tunnels.

The process for the $26-billion project has already been narrowed down to two far-apart sites, and the organization has said it would require approval from both the municipality and the local First Nation.

The town council of Ignace, between Thunder Bay and Kenora, voted in favour earlier this year, and its counterpart Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation has now also voted yes. The community is committed to thoroughly exploring the project, it said in a statement.

“The yes vote does not signify approval of the project; rather, it demonstrates the Nation’s willingness to enter the next phase of in-depth environmental and technical assessments, to determine safety and site suitability,” the First Nation wrote.

Chief Clayton Wetelainen wrote that Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation has been involved in this process for more than 12 years, and members have decided to continue on the path.

“As Anishinaabe we have a sacred relationship with the land,” he wrote in the statement. “We belong to the land, and we have a sacred duty to protect the land for all our relations and for generations yet to come.”

The Municipality of South Bruce, located south of Owen Sound, has also decided it is willing to move forward, after the “yes” side narrowly won out in a referendum, and parties are awaiting a decision from Saugeen Ojibway Nation before a site can be selected.

The NWMO said it would carefully consider Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation’s decision as part of its site selection process.

“We sincerely thank the members of Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation, Chief Wetelainen and Council for their thoughtful approach and commitment to learning and engagement over the past 12 years,” Lise Morton, vice-president of site selection wrote in a statement.

Proponents of the project have said it is a great opportunity for jobs and economic development, while opponents are concerned about environmental and health impacts.