Man dies after clash between 2 ‘large groups of men’ in Surrey, IHIT investigating

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Surrey, B.C., where a man died Sunday night under suspicious circumstances.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to a “physical altercation between two large groups of men” outside a business near 102 Avenue and City Parkway just before 10 p.m.

By the time police arrived, the men had fled.

0:31 Body confirm as missing Surrey woman

But not long afterward, Mounties were called to a report of an injured man near 67B Avenue and 146 Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics and firefighters were unable to revive the man, and he died at the scene.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now working with Surrey RCMP on the file.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).