Man dies after clash between 2 ‘large groups of men’ in Surrey, IHIT investigating

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Surrey, B.C., where a man died Sunday night under suspicious circumstances.
Surrey RCMP said officers were called to a “physical altercation between two large groups of men” outside a business near 102 Avenue and City Parkway just before 10 p.m.
By the time police arrived, the men had fled.
But not long afterward, Mounties were called to a report of an injured man near 67B Avenue and 146 Street.
Paramedics and firefighters were unable to revive the man, and he died at the scene.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now working with Surrey RCMP on the file.
Anyone with information or video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).
