Crime

Man dies after clash between 2 ‘large groups of men’ in Surrey, IHIT investigating

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 4:30 pm
1 min read
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team View image in full screen
File photo of homicide investigators. Clayton Little / Global News
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Surrey, B.C., where a man died Sunday night under suspicious circumstances.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to a “physical altercation between two large groups of men” outside a business near 102 Avenue and City Parkway just before 10 p.m.

By the time police arrived, the men had fled.

But not long afterward, Mounties were called to a report of an injured man near 67B Avenue and 146 Street.

Paramedics and firefighters were unable to revive the man, and he died at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now working with Surrey RCMP on the file.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

