Canada

Canadian Grand Prix will get new calendar slot starting in 2026

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 18, 2024 9:21 am
Click to play video: 'Montreal Grand Prix brings thousands downtown to enjoy the F1 festivities'
Montreal Grand Prix brings thousands downtown to enjoy the F1 festivities
RELATED - Montreal Grand Prix brings thousands downtown to enjoy the F1 festivities – Jun 9, 2024
Formula 1 will move the Canadian Grand Prix to a new slot in May from 2026 in an effort to cut down on travel and its environmental impact.

F1 said Monday that the race in Montreal will move to “the third or fourth weekend in May each year” from its current June slot, where it’s currently in the middle of a succession of European races, forcing teams to travel across the Atlantic Ocean and back for a single weekend.

The decision has been agreed with the race’s promoter after consultation with Canadian authorities, F1 said. But it still needs to be approved by the sport’s governing body, the FIA.

F1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali thanked the Canadian organizers for agreeing to “accelerate the temporary build” needed to host the race on Notre Dame Island, within the city of Montreal.

“The change will make the future flow of our calendar not only more sustainable, but logistically more sensible for our teams and personnel,” he said in a statement.

This year’s Canadian Grand Prix was on June 9, sandwiched between races in Monaco and Spain, and next year it’s scheduled for June 15, between races in Spain and Austria.

The new date could potentially see the Canadian Grand Prix follow on from F1’s race in Miami, which is held in early May under a 10-year contract which began in 2022.

An agreement signed in 2021 after two cancelations amid the COVID-19 pandemic extended the Canadian Grand Prix’s place on the F1 calendar through 2031.

Alongside its expansion to a record 24-race schedule this season, F1 has sought to limit the impact of transporting teams, cars and staff around the world. The Japanese Grand Prix moved to a date in April this season to sit between races in China and Australia.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

