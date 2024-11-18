ANALYSIS: Jets need to handle recent turbulence to get back to winning ways

It has been a common refrain from Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel and his players during the team’s incredible start to the season, and the past week and a half or so is exactly why the highs and lows have to be treated in the same vein.

Nine days ago, the Jets had soared to historic highs, becoming the first team NHL team to get to 14 wins in just 15 games following the 4-1 dismantling of Dallas. Connor Hellebuyck was named the first star of the week, and 24 hours later, some first-line magic at Madison Square Garden.

Could this Jet juggernaut ever be stopped? A couple of faceplants in Florida provided an answer.

And the nature of the 4-1 and 5-0 losses to three of the last five Stanley Cup champions have raised some questions from the other side of the script.

Was that record-setting start a mirage?

During that 16-game stretch, opposing players and coaches — like Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper — described Winnipeg’s greatest strength as a team that doesn’t beat itself.

And, of course right on cue, the Jets did the opposite — beating themselves with an almost season-high 23 giveaways. Poor puck management was certainly one of the major causes for a lack of sustained offensive zone time versus the Lightning.

Getting completely stifled in the middle of the ice resulted in the first shutout loss of the season, and equalled a season-high for “non-empty net” goals against, in Saturday’s humbling setback at the hands of the Panthers.

So maybe it’s a good thing Winnipeg gets a second chance to smooth out the ride against the Barkov bunch Tuesday night, before heading out on the road for the next six — and in places, just as tough on visiting teams as the previous three have been.

The Jets have given themselves a bit of runway to work with, so winning Tuesday’s rematch might not be mandatory. But properly executing an adjustment or three, to better handle the turbulence they’ve encountered recently, certainly is.

The past week-and-a-half is evidence a significant change in altitude can happen quickly. Attitude has to remain constant.