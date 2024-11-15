‘I’m nervous’: Deer attack prompts call for more signage in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Bonnie Willmott is used to deer roaming her neighbourhood in the Abbott Street area, but what the Kelowna woman has been witnessing lately has her on edge.

“I’m nervous,” said Bonnie Wilmott. “In the last month or so, they have been aggressive. I had two bucks with their antlers fighting on my front lawn.”

On Tuesday morning, a woman out on a run in the neighbourhood was attacked by a deer and suffered lacerations and bruises to both her legs and arm.

“It picked me up and threw me. Like I was actually off the ground,” said Kristen England, who got attacked while running at around 7 a.m.

England ended up in hospital and had to get a Tetanus shot.

Bucks are especially aggressive right now amid rutting season and the one believed to be responsible for the latest attack has had quite a presence in the area protecting two does.

Global News witnessed him attempting to charge an older couple walking on the multi-use path along Abbott Street on Thursday, and he forced our Global News crew to run for cover in a vehicle.

The Conservation Officer Service was notified following the attack on the runner and has since posted one sign in the area, but not along the multi-use path that is heavily used by walkers, runners and cyclists.

Many people say more temporary signage is needed, especially along the popular walking path before anyone else is hurt.

“You see lots of different people right walking around here and there are oftentimes children as well so I think during the period that the deer is around, definitely some signage,” said Nikki Hall who regularly walks in the area.

“I think it would be definitely helpful … keeping people safe,” said Jackie Marsh, another walker.

While the Conservation Officer Service said it would consider adding more signage, it added that when one area is saturated with too many signs, people tend to ignore them.

“I think they should have lots of signs and big so that they are noticeable,” Willmott said.

Residents are being advised to give the deer plenty of space, always keep pets on a leash and never to feed deer.