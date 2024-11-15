Petition urges Shediac, N.B. council not to allow women’s rehab centre expansion

Send this page to someone via email

A rehabilitation centre for women in Shediac, N.B. is trying to expand its services, but it’s getting pushback from residents.

A petition bearing 50 names was submitted to town council, asking council not to approve a rezoning request that would allow Naomi and Ruth Wellness Centre to move to a larger building.

The current centre has been operating in town since 2015.

“The reason we’re looking at a larger facility is we need more square foot footage per person,” said Victor Grieco, the centre’s general director.

“We see a need to integrate, a quality teaching environment, because here we are with currently 15 ladies jammed into a living room.”

The centre is Christian-based, and houses women trying to overcome substance use disorder while participating in a year-long program.

They’ve asked the Town of Shediac to rezone some nearby land, for which they have made an offer, so that they can move into a large space.

“The current zoning that they have, they were grandfathered in because it was there before the current municipal development plan got implemented like 10 plus years ago,” explained Mayor Roger Caissie.

“So as a result, they can operate there but in their limited space in a sense. So they need to ask they need to ask for rezoning. ”

Caissie says the town hasn’t had any issues with the centre in its nine years of operation, but residents are concerned that the centre will grow its patient list.

“Essentially, they’re concerned with what comes with a group home,” said Caissie, adding residents have voiced concerns about people “going to” and “going from” the surrounding area.

But Grieco points out there are strict rules surrounding residents’ conduct, and that the centre has a good track record of not causing any disturbances.

“We operate best on stealth mode,” said Grieco.

“Because it provides safety. Now, if we were disruptive to the community, you would know we were there. But part of our current best practice is to operate in such a way that we have peace and harmony in the home.”

A public hearing on the matter will be held Nov. 18.

— with a file from Global News’ Rebecca Lau