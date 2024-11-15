Whistler could get 1st significant snowfall of the season this weekend

Whistler, B.C., and the surrounding areas could receive the first significant snowfall of the season this weekend.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Whistler, Pemberton and the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler, saying between five and 10 centimetres of snow is possible in the region on Saturday.
Drivers should be prepared for winter conditions.
The frontal system that will bring this snow will bring rain to the South Coast and snow to areas further inland, according to Environment Canada.
The snow is expected to begin early Saturday and become mixed with rain later in the day before ending on Saturday night.
Environment Canada estimates temperatures will hover around zero.
