Equipment found, but hunt still on for suspects in Kamloops archery theft

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kamloops, B.C., have recovered a significant quantity of archery gear stolen from a local club, but say they’re still hunting for the suspects.

Two people were caught on camera breaking into the Kamloops Target Sports Association’s storage units late last month.

The thieves made off with thousands of dollars in equipment, including bows and arrows, much of it used to teach beginner youth.

In a media release, Kamloops RCMP said it found some of the club’s bows, arrows, hats, shirts, arm guards and gloves in a “bushy area” of Westsyde Road on Tuesday.

Stolen archery equipment recovered by the Kamloops RCMP. Kamloops RCMP

“As part of the investigative process, police were led to an area outside of town, where many items belonging to the group were located and retrieved by officers,” Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Evidence was seized for forensic examination and the rest of the items were returned to the club.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A spokesperson for the club said they were now going through the gear to see if any of it was salvageable, and to take an inventory of what items are still missing.

Evelyn said RCMP still have their sights set on finding the suspects. Anyone who recognizes them or has information related to the theft is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP aT at 250-828-3000.