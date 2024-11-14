Calgary police lay charges in string of cannabis, liquor store robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say a public plea for information on a suspect in a string of robberies at cannabis and liquor stores in recent months has resulted in more than 20 charges being laid.

Investigators believe the suspect is responsible for six robberies between July 30, 2024 and Sept. 24, as well as a seventh robbery on Oct. 15 that resulted in his arrest.

Police say the suspect in that robbery entered a Circle K convenience store on Sirocco Drive Southwest, where he then brandished a firearm, demanded food and cigarettes, and fled on foot with the stolen items.

He was taken into custody after investigators located him nearby.

As a result, police have charged 39-year-old Collin Kizza Mukasa with a total of 22 charges, including:

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One count of robbery;

Five counts of robbery with a firearm;

Four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Four counts of failure to comply with a release order, and;

Eight counts of breach of a firearm prohibition.

View image in full screen Calgary Police say a black cowboy hat was one of the distinctive outfits worn by the accused in a string of cannabis and liquor store robberies between July and October 2024. Calgary Police

Mukasa remains in custody and will next appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to ask any members of the public who may have additional information on the robberies to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.