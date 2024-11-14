Calgary police lay charges in string of cannabis, liquor store robberies

Calgary police say a public plea for information on a suspect in a string of robberies at cannabis and liquor stores in recent months has resulted in more than 20 charges being laid.
Investigators believe the suspect is responsible for six robberies between July 30, 2024 and Sept. 24, as well as a seventh robbery on Oct. 15 that resulted in his arrest.
Police say the suspect in that robbery entered a Circle K convenience store on Sirocco Drive Southwest, where he then brandished a firearm, demanded food and cigarettes, and fled on foot with the stolen items.
He was taken into custody after investigators located him nearby.
As a result, police have charged 39-year-old Collin Kizza Mukasa with a total of 22 charges, including:
Get daily National news
- One count of robbery;
- Five counts of robbery with a firearm;
- Four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Four counts of failure to comply with a release order, and;
- Eight counts of breach of a firearm prohibition.
Mukasa remains in custody and will next appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.
Police continue to ask any members of the public who may have additional information on the robberies to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.
Comments