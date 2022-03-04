New images released of suspect in Calgary robberies, sexual assaults

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are releasing new images of a man they consider a suspect in a series of robberies and sexual assaults in the Montgomery, Chinook and Ogden neighbourhoods in January.

They also believe he was involved in two more robberies in Glendale and Forest Lawn in February.

Just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 26, police said a man entered a personal care business in Glendale demanding money and pointing a handgun at an employee. He left with the cash on foot and was last seen heading north along 37 Street S.W.

The employee was not injured and reported the incident to police.

At about 9:45 p.m. that same night, police said they believe the same suspect entered another personal care business in Forest Lawn with the same demands. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, but left the employee of that personal care business unharmed.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and investigators believe it is the same man responsible for the incidents in January. CPS released new images on Friday.

An undated CCTV image of the shoes police say were worn by the man involved in a number of robberies and sexual assaults. handout / Calgary Police Service

Police said the man is between 30 and 50 years old, about six-foot-one and 240 pounds. He has reddish hair and a beard. Police said he has been seen wearing a light Columbia-brand winter jacket with grey sleeves, black track pants, running shoes and shorter black boots and either a baseball cap or a black toque.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to call 911 if there is a crime in progress. Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.