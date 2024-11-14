Driver accused in deadly Fort McMurray restaurant crash allegedly had medically suspended licence

See more sharing options

A court document alleges a man charged with driving into a northern Alberta restaurant, killing an employee, had been medically suspended from driving.

Police charged 28-year-old Roger Sierra of Calgary with criminal negligence causing death after a Ford F-350 pickup truck crashed Saturday into a Boston Pizza in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Police say a 24-year-old employee was hit by the pickup and later died in hospital.

A court document detailing the charge accuses Sierra of being under a medical suspension that prohibited him from driving.

In Alberta, drivers can have their licence suspended if they have medical conditions that affect the safe operation of a vehicle.

Sierra is scheduled to appear in court in Fort McMurray on Dec. 4.

A GoFundMe page for the worker’s family says they’re devastated and trying to cope with the woman’s death. As of Wednesday morning, nearly $65,000 has been raised.