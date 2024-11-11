Worker dead, charges laid after truck crashes into Fort McMurray Boston Pizza

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Charges have been laid after a woman working in a northern Alberta pizza restaurant died when a pickup truck smashed into the building.

Alberta RCMP said it happened just before the lunch hour on Saturday at the Boston Pizza in Fort McMurray.

Police said the Ford F350 caused significant structural damage to the building at Franklin Avenue and Richards Street.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One of the employees, a 24-year-old woman, was hit by the pickup and died later in hospital from her injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck was arrested. Both RCMP and Occupational Health and Safety were deployed to investigate the fatality.

On Sunday, RCMP said Roger Sierra, 28, from Calgary was charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said there was a Section 517 publication ban, which is a temporary ban that extends until the accused is discharged after the preliminary inquiry or the trial is completed, subject to any other court orders.

— with files from The Canadian Press