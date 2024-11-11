Menu

Crime

Worker dead, charges laid after truck crashes into Fort McMurray Boston Pizza

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 11, 2024 3:43 pm
FILE: A Boston Pizza sign is shown in Vancouver on Wednesday, May 9, 2012. View image in full screen
FILE: A Boston Pizza sign is shown in Vancouver on Wednesday, May 9, 2012. Jonathan Hayward/ The Canadian Press
Charges have been laid after a woman working in a northern Alberta pizza restaurant died when a pickup truck smashed into the building.

Alberta RCMP said it happened just before the lunch hour on Saturday at the Boston Pizza in Fort McMurray.

Police said the Ford F350 caused significant structural damage to the building at Franklin Avenue and Richards Street.

One of the employees, a 24-year-old woman, was hit by the pickup and died later in hospital from her injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck was arrested. Both RCMP and Occupational Health and Safety were deployed to investigate the fatality.

On Sunday, RCMP said Roger Sierra, 28, from Calgary was charged with criminal negligence causing death.

RCMP said there was a Section 517 publication ban, which is a temporary ban that extends until the accused is discharged after the preliminary inquiry or the trial is completed, subject to any other court orders.

— with files from The Canadian Press

