Server with ‘heart of gold’ mourned after truck crash at Fort McMurray restaurant

Friends, family and co-workers are mourning the loss of a 24-year-old woman who died after a pickup truck crashed into the northern Alberta restaurant she worked at on Saturday.

Global News has spoken to a person who has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victim’s family to help with funeral costs, loss of income and other expenses they are facing in the wake of the tragedy.

The victim has been identified as Emily Verge. She was working as a server at a Boston Pizza restaurant in downtown Fort McMurray when she was hit by the pickup truck.

The RCMP said the crash happened just before noon.

Tiffany Audet told Global News she was dining in the restaurant with her son when the vehicle slammed into the building.

“The building shook,” she said. “We heard this really loud bang.

“We were sitting on the restaurant side and we heard it come from the bar side.”

Audet said she tried to perform CPR on Verge until paramedics arrived and said others were helping too amid the chaotic scene.

“There was a small community of people in that restaurant that really banded together and did everything they could for Emily,” she explained.

Police said Verge was taken to hospital but later died of her injuries. An investigation into what led to the crash is ongoing. While alcohol has been ruled out as a factor in the collision, a man has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

On the GoFundMe page created to help her family, Verge is remembered for having “an infectious personality and a contagious laugh topped off with a pure heart of gold.”

Fort McMurray’s Boston Pizza restaurants have a Facebook page and posted about Verge’s death this week.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the sudden and tragic passing of one of our BP family members after an accident took place at our downtown location,” the post reads. “We will be closed until further notice. We appreciate everyone reaching out, and all of your support.

“Please have respect for the family, friends and co-workers at this time.”

A spokesperson for Boston Pizza International Inc. issued a statement to Global News about the tragic incident.

“We are deeply saddened by what happened, and our thoughts and condolences go out to the victims and their families,” the email reads in part. “We are making counselors available, and we are co-operating with law enforcement officials as they conduct their investigation.”

— with files from Global News’ Lisa MacGregor