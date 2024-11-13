SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Governing BC NDP MLAs sworn in following historically close election

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 13, 2024 3:58 pm
1 min read
B.C. Premier David Eby expected to announce cabinet soon
One of B.C. Premier David Eby's first tasks following the provincial election is to form a cabinet. Richard Zussman has more on Eby's tough decisions ahead. – Nov 4, 2024
The governing BC NDP’s 47 MLAs were officially sworn in at a ceremony at the B.C. legislature on Wednesday, following the outcome of the province’s ultra-tight provincial election.

The caucus is notable both for its gender diversity and its fresh faces. Nearly a third of the MLAs (18), are newly elected, while two-thirds (31) are women.

Family members were permitted to join the ceremony, with some sitting on the legislature floor.

B.C. Premier David Eby reflects on 'Premier Dad' John Horgan's life in office
B.C. Premier David Eby reflects on ‘Premier Dad’ John Horgan’s life in office

Before the ceremony, Songhees Nation elder Butch Dick sang a prayer and offered words of sympathy for the family of Horgan, who died Tuesday at the age of 65 after a third battle with cancer.

Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA Ravi Parmar, who represents former Horgan’s old riding, wore a Victoria Shamrocks lacrosse jersey in honour of his mentor, who died of cancer on Tuesday.

The swearing-in follows similar ceremonies for the tw0 BC Greens Tuesday afternoon and 44 BC Conservatives Tuesday evening.

In total, the election delivered a record 56 first-time MLAs.

Premier David Eby is expected to unveil his new cabinet on Monday at Government House.

Eby will have his work cut out for him.

The New Democrats lost a dozen incumbent cabinet ministers through retirements or defeat at the ballot box, and the election left the party with few seats outside of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island to draw from for geographic representation.

With a file from the Canadian Press

