‘Total challenge’: Rising cost of baby supplies pushes vulnerable Ontario mothers to the brink

Vulnerable mothers in Ontario are struggling to nurture their infants as rising costs in baby supplies and limited social supports are placing extraordinary pressure on families.

Maternity shelters across the province are fighting to meet the needs of pregnant women, new mothers and their infants.

At Michaels House, a shelter focused on parenting and support, executive director Karen Kamphuis says skyrocketing costs are making it extremely difficult to meet the needs of the women and children they serve.

“Supporting mothers lately has been a total challenge,” Kamphuis says. “When we did our food budget last year, we used up the entire year’s allocation by June. We’ve increased our budget this year but are still running short.”

Kamphuis highlights that many mothers and babies have specific dietary needs, such as halal meals and lactose-free products, which further increase costs. But it’s the expense of baby supplies like diapers and wipes that hit the hardest for them.

The rising costs of diapers, now around $45 per box, has forced mothers to make tough decisions.

“I’ve seen moms keeping their child in a diaper longer than they should just to use fewer diapers and buy them less frequently,” she noted.

'Astronomical pressure on the system'

Michael’s House operates two locations and provides meals, baby care and other essentials for mothers in their residential program. But with only space for five mothers and their children at a time, the growing demand for support far exceeds their capacity.

“At the end of summer, going into September, we had 35 people on our waitlist,” Kamphuis says. “We simply don’t have enough room, and it puts astronomical pressure on the system.”

This shortage is mirrored across the province, alongside an increased sense of urgency from mothers who cannot afford to provide for their young.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Housing, another maternity shelter in Ontario, which provides housing for vulnerable women, can only accommodate seven women at a time.

Program manager Marina Kowalsky says the rising cost of baby formula is a significant burden for mothers.

“One of my girls said she bought a can of formula for $60 today. When I had children 20 years ago, it was $40,” Kowalsky says.

Diapers, baby wipes and formula are among the most requested items at both shelters, but rising prices make it increasingly difficult to keep them in stock.

“We’ve seen our grocery bill go from under $350 to well over $500 to feed seven women,” she explained. “If our donations run dry, our house runs dry, and we’ll have to close.”

A threat to motherhood

Dr. Naomi Nichols, Canada Research Chair in Community-partnered social justice at Trent University, is leading a study on the pressures parents face. She notes that parents, particularly those with incomes under $30,000 a year, are being crushed by the rising cost of baby supplies and unaffordable housing.

“Parents are describing extraordinary inflationary pressures that reduce their access to healthy food and cause unrelenting stress,” Nichols says. “We have seen mothers having to utilize several different food bank options in order to make ends meet and the exorbitant cost of baby formula, especially for babies who have allergies, is crippling.”

Nichols emphasizes the toll this stress can take on mothers. “Exposure to unpredictable parenting impacts how babies, children, and adolescents develop,” she says. “It undermines their capacity to think clearly and regulate their emotions — both of which are crucial for parenting.”

She warns this is an ongoing issue that is only getting worse and should not be ignored. “I cannot stress how important this is for us to take seriously as a society,” Nichols says.

Both Kamphuis and Kowalsky agree that more systemic support is needed for Ontario’s vulnerable mothers and children. They both say that additional shelter spaces and government funding for baby supplies is crucial to support a currently overburdened system.

Kamphuis sees the immediate need first hand. “It’s extremely hard for a new mom to balance the cost of rent, food and baby needs.”

Despite the challenges, shelters across Ontario remain steadfast in supporting their local communities.

“A good parent will always put their child’s needs first,” Kowalsky says. “But that shouldn’t mean they have to sacrifice their own wellbeing.”