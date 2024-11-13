Damaged Nova Scotia-P.E.I. ferry expected to resume sailing next month after repairs

Send this page to someone via email

The ferry company that provides service between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island says it expects to get one of its boats back in the water before the end of the sailing season.

Northumberland Ferries says repairs to the MV Confederation — which was removed from service on Sept. 15 after it collided with a wharf — should be finished by Dec. 3.

The company says the vessel could then resume serving its route between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I., on Dec. 6.

Northumberland Ferries says it has concluded mechanical failure was not a factor in the collision and its investigation is continuing.

Once the ferry is back in the water, the company plans to offer four daily four round trips until the season ends on Dec. 20.

Northumberland Ferries has said the MV Saaremaa 1, which was also pulled from service in September, will not return this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.