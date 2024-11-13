Cargo truck driver to be ticketed after school bus crash west of Edmonton

The RCMP says a motorist is expected to be given a ticket after the cargo truck they were driving collided with a school bus west of Edmonton on Wednesday morning.
An RCMP spokesperson said all the children were safely removed from the bus. One child sustained a cut lip but all others were not injured. The driver of the school bus sustained minor injuries.
Police said officers were called to the crash at Northview Road and 274th Street in Acheson, Alta., at 7:28 a.m.
While they did not disclose exactly what investigators believe happened, police said the driver of the truck is expected to be given a ticket for failing to proceed safely through an intersection.
Comments