Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Cargo truck driver to be ticketed after school bus crash west of Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 13, 2024 12:11 pm
1 min read
Police said officers were called to a crash at Northview Road and 274th Street in Acheson, Alta., at 7:28 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Police said officers were called to a crash at Northview Road and 274th Street in Acheson, Alta., at 7:28 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2024. Global 1 News Helicopter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP says a motorist is expected to be given a ticket after the cargo truck they were driving collided with a school bus west of Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

An RCMP spokesperson said all the children were safely removed from the bus. One child sustained a cut lip but all others were not injured. The driver of the school bus sustained minor injuries.

Police said officers were called to a crash at Northview Road and 274th Street in Acheson, Alta., at 7:28 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Police said officers were called to a crash at Northview Road and 274th Street in Acheson, Alta., at 7:28 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2024. Jasmine King/Global News

Police said officers were called to the crash at Northview Road and 274th Street in Acheson, Alta., at 7:28 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

While they did not disclose exactly what investigators believe happened, police said the driver of the truck is expected to be given a ticket for failing to proceed safely through an intersection.

Click to play video: 'School bus involved in Strathcona County crash, children on board unharmed'
School bus involved in Strathcona County crash, children on board unharmed
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices