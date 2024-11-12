B.C. police seize guns, fentanyl disguised as dog treats

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged after a Metro Vancouver Transit Police investigation turned up guns and illicit drugs, including fentanyl disguised as dog treats.

Police say they began investigating an alleged drug trafficking operation based in Surrey, B.C., last spring, leading to the arrest of a man and a woman from the area.

They say investigators determined the suspects posed a “serious risk to public safety” due to their access to fentanyl as well as firearms.

Police say the investigation has led to the seizure of 3.4 kilograms of fentanyl, nearly 30 grams of cocaine and five guns, including a semi-automatic “ghost” gun.

Transit Police Const. Amanda Steed says the fentanyl had been processed using moulds designed for dog treats, disguising the potent drug.

Police say provincial Crown prosecutors have approved 10 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance against the two suspects, as well as four counts of possessing a firearm without a license and two counts of trafficking a firearm.

One of the suspects has been released on conditions that include 24-hour house arrest, while the other remains in custody ahead of their next court appearance.

Police say the investigation began after officers learned of two people allegedly trafficking illicit drugs in Surrey, including locations on the transit system.

Neither of the suspects have been named due to a publication ban.