Rain, wind warnings in place as another storm moves across B.C.’s South Coast

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Another storm is making its way across B.C.’s South Coast.

A rainfall warning is in effect for northern sections of Metro Vancouver including West Vancouver, Howe Sound, North Vancouver, Coquitlam and Pitt Meadows.

Environment Canada said rain, at times heavy, is expected between Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening.

The organization said total rainfall amounts could range from 50 mm to 90 mm and there is an increased risk of washouts, rockfalls and landslides.

Northern sections of east Vancouver Island could see about 50 mm of rain.

2:26 B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 11

In addition, wind warnings are in place for many regions into Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

This includes the Central Coast, East Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria, Metro Vancouver including Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, North Vancouver Island, Southern Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast from Gibsons to Earls Cove, Saltery Bay to Powell River and western Vancouver Island.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Environment Canada says blustery southeasterly winds of 70 km/h with gusts between 90 to 100 km/h will develop on Tuesday evening and winds are expected to ease on Wednesday morning.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.”

BC Ferries has cancelled some sailings ahead of the expected storm. Travellers should check the BC Ferries website before heading to the terminal.