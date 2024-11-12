Menu

Rain, wind warnings in place as another storm moves across B.C.’s South Coast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 12, 2024 7:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Getting around safely in heavy rain'
Traffic Tips: Getting around safely in heavy rain
WATCH: Driving in heavy rain presents some unique challenges. Katelin Owsianski speaks with BCAA Automotive Manager Josh Smythe about wet weather driving, and what extra precautions you should take when the rain turns into a downpour.
Another storm is making its way across B.C.’s South Coast.

A rainfall warning is in effect for northern sections of Metro Vancouver including West Vancouver, Howe Sound, North Vancouver, Coquitlam and Pitt Meadows.

Environment Canada said rain, at times heavy, is expected between Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening.

The organization said total rainfall amounts could range from 50 mm to 90 mm and there is an increased risk of washouts, rockfalls and landslides.

Northern sections of east Vancouver Island could see about 50 mm of rain.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 11'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 11

In addition, wind warnings are in place for many regions into Wednesday.

This includes the Central Coast, East Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria, Metro Vancouver including Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, North Vancouver Island, Southern Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast from Gibsons to Earls Cove, Saltery Bay to Powell River and western Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says blustery southeasterly winds of 70 km/h with gusts between 90 to 100 km/h will develop on Tuesday evening and winds are expected to ease on Wednesday morning.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.”

BC Ferries has cancelled some sailings ahead of the expected storm. Travellers should check the BC Ferries website before heading to the terminal.

