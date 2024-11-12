Ontario police share video of rock thrown at moving car as suspects remain elusive

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario provincial police (OPP) have released dashcam footage connected to a series of incidents in York Region involving rocks being thrown at moving vehicles.

In the video released by police on Tuesday, they say a rock is thrown at a vehicle approaching westbound on Major Mackenzie Drive near Highway 48 in Markham.

Afterwards, the driver is said to have lost consciousness before the vehicle spins out in the intersection and collides with the other, sending both drivers to hospital. The incident occurred on Sept. 20.

“The Ontario Provincial Police has received 11 reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles in the Markham area,” Det. Insp. Sean Chatland said in a separate video shared Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, one of these incidents caused a severe collision, leaving two individuals with life-threatening injuries. One has since recovered and one victim remains in hospital.”

The first incidents occurred on Sept. 12 and since then there have been 20 in total over the following six weeks.

The OPP reports have all occurred along Highway 48 in Markham, and another nine incidents in the area have been reported to York Regional Police as well.

“Based on multiple reports, a light-coloured or dark-coloured sport utility vehicle, an SUV, and its occupants may be involved,” Det. Const. Kayla Wood said.

In October, York Regional Police Const. Lisa Moskaluk told Global News the rocks they’ve found look like they would be used for landscaping, and the force is hoping anyone who notices their yard being disturbed will contact them.

“It’s disgusting somebody would do that,” she said of the cases.

“What would be going through someone’s head to think that that would be an OK thing to do?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.