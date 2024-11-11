Teen to promote sidewalk safety after friend hit at Halifax crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

For residents on Flamingo Drive in Halifax, the crosswalk in front of D.J. Butler Park has been a source of concern for a while.

Their concerns were put into perspective when a 15-year-old was struck by a car while crossing on his bike Oct. 28.

That teen, Leo MacNeil, says he’s felt uneasy crossing at any crosswalk since the incident.

He adds he would like to see more safety measures installed at the crosswalk, whether it be flashing lights or speed bumps.

“I would like for there to be like some flashing lights where you could, like, hit the button and the lights would flash,” he said. “That would help all the people who cross the crosswalk all the time.”

McNeil’s story inspired his friend, Fletcher Kelly, to start petition calling for change. That petition now has 300 signatures.

“It kind of woke me up to all the people speeding and not stopping at the intersection,” Kelly said. “I’m hoping for the city to try and do something to at least address the problem.”

Local councillor Kathryn Morse says work has been done in recent years to improve safety in the area, including the installation of a sidewalk. The municipality has also considered traffic-calming measures.

“It’s always very concerning if somebody is injured in a crosswalk or on a street,” she said. “We’re trying to do a lot more when it comes to traffic safety around schools and playgrounds.”

Morse added that once the police report comes in, the city will have a better idea of next steps for this intersection.