Saskatchewan Roughriders fans prepare for West Final away from home

It is one of the biggest rivalries in the CFL and in just one day the Saskatchewan Roughriders will meet the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in “enemy territory”.

While the CFL Western Final won’t be played on home soil, it’s not stopping fans in Saskatchewan from gearing up for the big game.

Global News’ Katherine Ludwig spoke with some superfans about how confident they’re feeling and how they’re preparing.

Check out the video at the top of the page for more on the big game.