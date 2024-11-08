School bus involved in Strathcona County crash, children on board unharmed: RCMP

An Alberta public school division says no children were hurt when one of its school buses collided with two other vehicles.
Strathcona County RCMP say officers and other emergency crews responded to the crash in central Alberta.
A spokeswoman for Elk Island Public Schools says the collision occurred before 8 a.m. as the school day was beginning.
Police say they are looking for a person who is believed to have fled the scene on foot after the collision.
Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to speak with police.
