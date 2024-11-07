Menu

Canada

Inflation, high costs could bring end to Toronto’s famous Santa Claus Parade

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 7, 2024 12:17 pm
2 min read
Inflation and high operating costs could prove to be the Grinch for organizers of the Toronto Santa Claus parade, they warn.

While this year’s parade will go on as planned, organizers are sounding the alarm over the fate of next year’s edition.

“We are very excited for this year’s milestone anniversary – 120 years!” organizers say in a GoFundMe campaign.

“However, with growing inflationary and operational costs, combined with recent widespread corporate budget constraints, the Parade is facing a deficit that is currently jeopardizing its future.”

Parade organizers added if they do not raise $250,000 to fill their deficit, they may not hold the parade in 2025.

“These funds will help the Parade meet increased operations and Parade-day security costs and fund new livestreaming production costs,” they say in the GoFundMe.

“Each year, attendees of all ages, backgrounds and faiths, line up along the Parade route. For generations upon generations, this is a long-standing annual family tradition, and for many newcomers, this is a must-attend city event to experience Canada and Toronto, at its best during the holidays.”

The organization promoted its campaign in a news release Thursday, and revealed that this year’s parade will take place on Nov. 24.

This year, on an updated route, Santa and Mrs. Claus will showcase 26 floats, accompanied by spirited marchers, lively bands, diverse community partners and a special Canadian debut from former Wiggles superstar Emma Memma, the release reads.

The parade will also be livestreamed on YouTube for the first time.

Toronto’s Santa Claus Parade made its debut in 1905 with Santa as the only attraction, travelling in a special automobile through downtown Toronto, handing out souvenirs and surprise packages to the community along the way.

Today, organizers say the parade is the largest children’s parade in North America and the largest outdoor entertainment event held in Canada every year, adding it relies on the support of sponsors, partners and thousands of volunteers to bring the magic of the season alive.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

