2 women, 1 man arrested after fatal stabbing inside Toronto apartment building

Toronto police say three people – two women and a man – have been arrested following a fatal stabbing in a Toronto apartment building Thursday morning.
At 6:10 a.m. Nov. 7, police said they were called to an apartment building near Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road in Scarborough for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man inside the building suffering from stab wounds. He later died on scene.
Duty Insp. Todd Jacko told reporters at the scene Thursday two women and a man have been arrested.
“We believe that all parties are known to one another and there is no risk to public safety,” Jacko said.
“We understand that incidents like this can cause concern for the community, and please know that we are dedicating all necessary resources to this investigation.”
Jacko did not reveal any identities, or any details about charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400.
