Crime

Remains found in Fraser River confirmed to be Surrey woman missing since February

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 6, 2024 9:30 pm
1 min read
Surrey RCMP is searching for a woman who has been missing for a week. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP is searching for a woman who has been missing for a week. Surrey RCMP
Human remains found in the Fraser River in Richmond in July belong to a 28-year-old Surrey woman who has been missing since February, police said Wednesday.

Navdeep Kaur’s family reported her missing on Feb. 23.

Police later said their investigation turned up evidence to suggest she may have been the victim of foul play.

The remains were found on July 23, in the water where Williams Road meets the Fraser River.

Click to play video: 'Campaign puts strangulation in intimate partner violence spotlight'
Campaign puts strangulation in intimate partner violence spotlight
On Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the BC Coroners Service had confirmed the identity.

“This is a tragic event and investigators continue to work on this very active investigation. We are releasing an update with the hope that someone who knows something about Ms. Kaur’s disappearance and homicide may come forward.” IHIT Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said in a media release.

“We’re asking anyone who has any information, to please call IHIT immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

