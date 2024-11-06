Menu

Crime

Surge in fraud and thefts prompts Richmond RCMP to expand ‘safe exchange zone’ hours

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 6, 2024 5:22 pm
1 min read
The safe exchange zone at the Richmond RCMP detachment.
The safe exchange zone at the Richmond RCMP detachment. Richmond RCMP
The Richmond RCMP is expanding the hours of its “safe exchange zone” in response to a rising number of thefts and fraud incidents linked to online buy-and-sell marketplaces.

Like many B.C. police services, Richmond Mounties have a special area at their detachment for buyers and sellers to meet and make exchanges in a safe place, monitored by CCTV.

Nanaimo RCMP set up safe zone in parking lot

The Richmond RCMP says it has seen a 67 per cent rise in online transaction-related fraud and robbery incidents, which in some cases have involved weapons like pepper sprays or knives.

“Expanding the Safe Exchange Zone is part of Richmond RCMP’s commitment to community safety and crime prevention,” Richmond RCMP Officer-in-Charge Chief Supt. Dave Chauhan said in a media release.

“We strongly encourage Richmond residents to utilize this space for all online marketplace transactions, reducing the need for police intervention and protecting our community members from potential harm.”

Consumer Matters: Online scams deceiving even tech experts

The Richmond RCMP’s safe exchange zone is located in the lobby of its main detachment at 11411 No. 5 Rd.

The new hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and statutory holidays.

