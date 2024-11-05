Niederreiter scores twice in milestone game as Winnipeg Jets win again

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets cannot be stopped.

The NHL’s top team over the first month of the 2024-25 season added another two points to their ledger Tuesday night, downing the Utah Hockey Club 3-0 in their first-ever trip to Manitoba.

Winnipeg controlled the action for the bulk of the first period, outshooting Utah 12-6 despite Utah having the lone power play of the period but neither team could find the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes.

The stalemate continued through much of the second as each team failed to generate high-quality chances despite multiple power play opportunities.

Winnipeg killed off both Utah power plays in the second and failed on their own early in the period but in the closing minutes, they finally cashed in.

With the top unit still on the ice despite Dylan Guenther’s penalty nearly expiring, they were struggling to connect on passes but kept the puck in the Utah end before breaking through. Mark Scheifele fed Josh Morrissey for a one-timer that was tipped by Gabriel Vilardi past Karel Vejmelka to open the scoring with 2:03 left in the second.

Winnipeg carried the 1-0 lead into the second intermission as well as a 22-13 edge in shots on goal.

After a fairly dull start to the third period, Nino Niederreiter made it 2-0 at the 7:30 mark. With Adam Lowry drawing a defender to him as he cut through the slot, Mason Appleton fed the trailing Niederreiter who made a nice move on Vejmelka before tucking it in for his sixth goal of the season, a big moment as he played in his 900th career NHL game.

Not long after the Niederreiter goal, Logan Stanley was called for hooking, sending Utah to their fourth power play of the night but once again the Jets killed it off.

Utah pulled Vejmelka for an extra attacker with just over three minutes left but it didn’t take long for Winnipeg to get possession of the puck and for Niederreiter to pot his second of the night to seal the win.

Kyle Connor nearly extended his season-opening point streak to 13 games in the final minute but he hit the inside of the post from close range.

Connor Hellebuyck only had to turn aside 21 shots to earn his second shutout of the season and 39th of his career.

The Jets will look to keep rolling Thursday night when they host Colorado in a rematch of their first round playoff series from the spring.