Winnipeg woman launches Métis-inspired clothing line

Nicole LeClair has loved art and fashion since she was a little girl and even pursued it in her professional career.
“When I was about 21, I applied to go to Red River College, take advertising art, but I also applied to go into fashion school but I didn’t get in so I sort of went, ‘OK, that’s my path now,'” LeClair said.
But decades later, that decision still haunts her.
Even though LeClair loves her day job, she finally decided to take a chance on fashion design, launching Metisart about six months ago.
“All the items get made on demand so I don’t carry inventory because it’s better for the environment. I try and incorporate my Métis beading patterns into my artwork,” LeClair said.
