Canada

Winnipeg woman launches Métis-inspired clothing line

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted November 2, 2024 5:38 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg woman launches Metis-inspired clothing line
An accomplished local Indigenous artist is taking on a new challenge, launching her own clothing line.
Nicole LeClair has loved art and fashion since she was a little girl and even pursued it in her professional career.

“When I was about 21, I applied to go to Red River College, take advertising art, but I also applied to go into fashion school but I didn’t get in so I sort of went, ‘OK, that’s my path now,'” LeClair said.

But decades later, that decision still haunts her.

Even though LeClair loves her day job, she finally decided to take a chance on fashion design, launching Metisart about six months ago.

“All the items get made on demand so I don’t carry inventory because it’s better for the environment. I try and incorporate my Métis beading patterns into my artwork,” LeClair said.

Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

