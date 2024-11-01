Menu

Fire

Calgary firefighters rescue 2 people from fire in Penbrooke Meadows

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 1, 2024 10:43 am
1 min read
A file photo of the side of a Calgary Fire Department truck. View image in full screen
File: The side of a Calgary Fire Department truck. Global News
Firefighters rescued two people after a fire broke out at a townhouse in the southeast Calgary community of Penbrooke Meadows late Thursday night.

In a news release, the Calgary Fire Department said crews were called to a fire in the 200 block of Pensville Close Southeast just before 11:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw “heavy smoke” coming out of a second-storey window at the front of the home. Officials said three people had successfully been able to get out of the house but one person tried to escape through a window and became stranded on the roof. Another person was reportedly trapped in the home’s basement.

Firefighters used a ladder to get the one person off the roof and others entered the home and helped the other person get out of the basement.

“Crews did an aggressive fire attack up through the structure to the second floor and brought the fire under control, while additional crews searched the entire structure for any remaining occupants,” the CFD said.

Three people were assessed for smoke inhalation and one person was taken to hospital but their condition was not disclosed.

The CFD did not say what investigators believe caused the fire or how extensive the damage to the home is.

