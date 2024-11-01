Viral fan who dressed up as Auston Matthews for Halloween meets Leafs star

Send this page to someone via email

According to Grayson Joseph, the young Toronto Maple Leafs fan says Auston Matthews looks like him – not the other way around.

After going viral for dressing up as the Leafs captain’s hockey card for Halloween, the club shared on social media Thursday Matthews and Grayson meeting for the first time.

“You look like me,” Grayson, dressed in his Halloween costume, tells the superstar in a video posted by the Leafs.

“Yeah, I do look like you. Your mustache is better, though,” Matthews replies.

Earlier this week, Grayson’s father, Grant, posted a video of his son in his costume, which has since gone viral.

“I love it, I hope I can show Auston Matthews,” Grayson said in the video.

“Oh, I’m sure he’ll see it, it’s going to be on the Internet now,” his father replied.

“But I want to show him in person,” Grayson said.

Grayson makes appearance at Leafs-Kraken game

Since the video was posted, Grayson has made the rounds in the news, and his father has documented the journey on his social media.

On Thursday, Grant posted a video showing the family at the Weston Harbour Castle in downtown Toronto. He teased that “a lot has happened” in the last 24 hours, promising viewers they’re “not going to want to miss this.”

In the video posted by the Leafs, Grayson is shown watching the team skate on the ice at Scotiabank Arena. He then gets to meet Leafs tough guy Ryan Reaves, who he jokingly challenges to a fight.

“Let’s drop the gloves,” he said.

“You got to drop them first. I don’t drop first,” Reaves replied.

Later that night, the Leafs faced the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena. With just over three minutes left in the second period, and with the Leafs up 3-0, Grayson was shown in his costume on the jumbotron.

“What an ovation he received by the arena!” Grant wrote in an Instagram post.

“So much content to share with everyone once we have a chance to get through it!”

The Leafs ended up defeating the Kraken 4-1, with Matthews scoring a bank-shot empty netter to go along with an assist.