Saskatoon students making a difference this Halloween season

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s trick-or-treating of a different kind.

With Halloween having finally arrived, Saskatoon high school students are doing their part to help the community.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As Global News’ Trillian Reynoldson shows us, though, it’s not by door-knocking for chocolate.

Check out the video at the top of the page for more on St. Joseph High School.