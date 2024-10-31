Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon students making a difference this Halloween season

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 6:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon students making a difference this Halloween season'
Saskatoon students making a difference this Halloween season
WATCH: It's trick-or-treating of a different kind. As Halloween has finally arrived, Saskatoon high school students are doing their part to help the community.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s trick-or-treating of a different kind.

With Halloween having finally arrived, Saskatoon high school students are doing their part to help the community.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As Global News’ Trillian Reynoldson shows us, though, it’s not by door-knocking for chocolate.

Trending Now

Check out the video at the top of the page for more on St. Joseph High School.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices