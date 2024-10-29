‘Time to reflect’: What does the future of the Sask. Party government look like?

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Party has done it again.

For a fifth straight time, the party is projected to form a majority government after a narrow victory over the Saskatchewan NDP Monday night.

But what will that government look like moving forward?

While the results give the Sask. Party another victory, the atmosphere seems to be rather grim for the party.

“I would say this: I have heard the message that was delivered here this evening, and the Saskatchewan Party will be a government that works for all of the people of Saskatchewan,” Moe said in his victory speech, discussing votes for other parties.

“All of us in government, and it starts with myself… We’re gonna take a little more time and we are going to reflect on the message that was sent here this evening,” Moe said. “To reflect on what exactly that means. And you have my word that we are going to do that, and we will strive to earn back your support.”

Celebrations during the election were rather small, with not many supporters at any of the Sask. Party headquarters.

“It was actually really kind of sad to watch,” political analyst Ken Coates said.

“It’s kind of hard to have a party when you lost five cabinet ministers, when you have a much more narrow majority and you’ve been locked out of the two biggest cities.”

Part of the dire atmosphere comes from the fact the Saskatchewan NDP swept all of the Regina seats and are close to doing the same in Saskatoon.

“It was the most emotional speech I have ever seen Scott Moe give,” Coates said. “It’s kind of an interesting thing for a party to feel like they failed when they got a majority government.”

The NDP on the other hand, while sad they didn’t come out on top, celebrated the victories they were able to take.

“What a great night for the NDP, and it’s sort of a vindication of the approach they’ve taken in the last three or four years,” Coates said.

As they form the next government, the Sask. Party will look drastically different this time around.

Some of the parties’ most notable politicians lost their seats, including cabinet ministers Gene Makowsky, Laura Ross, Bronwyn Eyre, Paul Merrian and Christine Tell.

Add in the losses of people moving away from politics such as Don Morgan and Donna Harpauer and the party’s makeup will be much different.

These are not small losses for the party, according to Coates.

“This Sask. Party has been rattled to the core,” Coate said. “They’ve sort of taken the province for granted for 17 years. They won, but they didn’t win by a huge amount.”

But will the seats remain with the NDP next time around? Coates isn’t so sure.

“I harp on this all the time, but the voter turnout was very low,” Coates explained. “That means a lot of the Sask. Party people stayed home. And I don’t think they will stay home next time.”

Saskatchewan residents will have to get used to seeing new faces on the floor of the legislature as Moe will need to shake up his ministers to reflect on the new government.

But for now, Moe and his party will celebrate a fifth straight majority and set their eyes on six.