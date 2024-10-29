27 children, bus driver injured in school bus crash near Tisdale, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after a school bus crashed southwest of Tisdale Monday afternoon.
The bus was carrying 27 children and the driver, according to RCMP. All of the children were around 14 to 17 years old.
RCMP say around 4 p.m. Monday, officers from the Tisdale detachment were called to the intersection of Township Road 424 and Range Road 2160 for a single-vehicle collision involving a school bus.
Six children and the driver were transported to hospital by EMS and parents.
One child was taken to hospital in Saskatoon by STARS air ambulance.
RCMP described 21 injuries as non-life threatening and six other injuries as serious in nature.
RCMP say more information will be provided as it becomes available.
