SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad to speak following final election results

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 4:04 pm
1 min read
John Rustad addresses supporters after Saturday's provincial election. View image in full screen
John Rustad addresses supporters after Saturday's provincial election. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad is set to make his first public remarks since the final count in the B.C. election revealed the NDP would form a majority government.

Global News will stream the remarks here at 2 p.m. PT.

Click to play video: 'BC NDP is ‘honoured’ to have the chance to lead government again: David Eby'
BC NDP is ‘honoured’ to have the chance to lead government again: David Eby

Rustad led his party to 44 seats in a historically close provincial election, an outcome that wasn’t clear until the final count of mail-in and absentee ballots and a pair of recounts in ultra-tight races.

Story continues below advertisement

The final count revealed the NDP secured 47 seats, enough to secure a bare majority in the legislature.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two close races, Surrey-Guildford — won by the NDP — and Kelowna Centre — won by the Conservatives — will still be subject of a judicial recount because of the slim margins of victory.

Trending Now

Late Monday, Rustad released a statement on social media saying he accepted the results of the election, and lauding his party’s “unprecedented” performance.

“We have made history in BC. Just 18 months ago, the Conservative Party of BC was at 2% in the polls, had no members, no money, no team,” he said.

“I am immensely proud to lead a party that went from zero seats to 44 and almost government in just a year.”

Rustad said on election night his party would do what it could to take down the NDP government and return to the polls as soon as possible.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices