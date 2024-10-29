BC Conservative Leader John Rustad to speak following final election results

Send this page to someone via email

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad is set to make his first public remarks since the final count in the B.C. election revealed the NDP would form a majority government.

Global News will stream the remarks here at 2 p.m. PT.

2:03 BC NDP is ‘honoured’ to have the chance to lead government again: David Eby

Rustad led his party to 44 seats in a historically close provincial election, an outcome that wasn’t clear until the final count of mail-in and absentee ballots and a pair of recounts in ultra-tight races.

The final count revealed the NDP secured 47 seats, enough to secure a bare majority in the legislature.

Two close races, Surrey-Guildford — won by the NDP — and Kelowna Centre — won by the Conservatives — will still be subject of a judicial recount because of the slim margins of victory.

Late Monday, Rustad released a statement on social media saying he accepted the results of the election, and lauding his party’s “unprecedented” performance.

“We have made history in BC. Just 18 months ago, the Conservative Party of BC was at 2% in the polls, had no members, no money, no team,” he said.

“I am immensely proud to lead a party that went from zero seats to 44 and almost government in just a year.”

Rustad said on election night his party would do what it could to take down the NDP government and return to the polls as soon as possible.